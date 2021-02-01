Adair County Community Voice

Chief Cross Announces Retirement: City Promotes Murphy

Columbia Police Chief Jason Cross announced his retirement to the City Columbia Council Monday night.

Cross has served as a law enforcement officer for 22 years and as Columbia’s chief for 10 years. He expressed his thanks to Mayor Pam Hoots and council members, noting that his retirement would take effect March 1.

Council members also thanked Cross and wished him well during retirement. At the recommendation of Mayor Hoots, the council approved Assistant Chief Jr. Murphy as the new chief. Murphy will spend the next month with Cross preparing for the transition.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Cross announced his retirement Monday, effective March 1. He is shown here with Mayor Pam Hoots just prior to Monday’s city council meeting.