Christie “Chris” Brown, 51, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wayne Somerville.

Survivors include: mother – Judy Johnson Somerville of Columbia; daughter – Taylor Brown of Columbia; son – Tyler Spoon of Columbia; step-daughters – Brittany and Ashley Brown; brother – Jason Somerville of Columbia; sisters – Kim Meadows of Greensburg and Beth Somerville of Campbellsville; and grandchild – Paisley Spoon.

Funeral service – Monday, September 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Kellis Booth officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Tyler Spoon, Jason Somerville, Kade Somerville, Samuel Holder, Trenton Popplewell, and Jacob Cundiff; honorary: Jeff Spoon

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements