Christina Lyndsey Banquirigo, 31, of Thompsonville, IL died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Medical Center. Christina was born in Toledo, OH on October 14, 1989 the daughter of Timothy and Stephanie Sawyer Frey of Breeding, KY who survive.

Christina was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed hiking, camping and being outdoors.

In addition to her parents, Christina is survived by her husband, Bonn Banquirigo of Thompsonville, IL; three siblings, Samantha Harrison (Jon) of Portland, TN, Briana Frey of Breeding, Tim Frey (Brittney Demoss) of North Carolina, and Sarrah Frey of Ohio; a fur baby, Charlie; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Pastor John Lomacang will be officiating.

The funeral will be live-streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home facebook page at 1 p.m. Thursday.