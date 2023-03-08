Christopher Douglas Neely, 40, of Bowling Green, died on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 7, 1982 in Tacoma, Washington to Patricia Dianne Hentz Brown and the late Curtis Dale Neely. He graduated from Ohio County High School and completed fire training in Owensboro Technical School. At an early age, Chris always wanted to be a firefighter. He worked at Bowling Green Medical Center as a paramedic and EMT and was also a firefighter at Alvaton Fire Department. He previously worked for Bowling Green, Franklin and Ohio County Fire Departments.

He is survived by his wife, Alesha Dawn Neely; his mother, Patricia Hentz Brown; son, William ‘Scott’ Neely; brother, Gabriel Wade Thoms; sister, Teri Neely Goodenugh (Mick); and several nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and in-laws.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. A private family burial will be in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Chris Neely Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owenboro, Ky., 42301.

