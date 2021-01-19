City ask for input on new park

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

From The City of Columbia:

News Release (Columbia, Kentucky)

The City of Columbia is asking for suggestions for the new park scheduled on Burkesville Street. “We want this to be a community effort,” said Pamela Hoots, Mayor.

The city recently received a grant for planning and design for the new park. A survey with possible options is now available to the public.

The survey will need to be submitted to city hall by Friday, February 5.

For further information, please contact city hall at 270-384-2501.