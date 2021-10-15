City council finalizes garbage rates

This story first appeared in the Oct. 7 issue of the Community Voice. To make sure you get the latest local news and sports, call 270-384-9454.

The Columbia City Council gave final approval to increase garbage pickup for residential customers from $15 to $18 a month during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

The council covered several items on the agenda but covered the most items, as usual, during mayor’s com- ments.

One of those extra topics was the approval of funding for the Adair County Ambulance Service to purchase a CRT device. Mayor Pam Hoots brought up the request, which was discussed in a previous meeting, but nobody at Monday’s meeting could recall exactly how much was being requested.

The council unanimously approved funding the project. The fiscal court approved more than $14,700 in ARPA funds last month for a device. EMS has asked the city and county to each supply one through American Res- cue Plan Act funding. A CRT device is used with patients suffering from heart failure.

Council Says No to Painting Water Tower

The council did not vote on one agenda item but came to a consensus that they were not interested in paying to paint a water tower welcoming people to the city. Dr. Ronald Rogers said he believes the project cost of more than $5,000 is too high. He said he would be willing to pay for the paint if the utility district would pay for the labor.

Robert Flowers commented that the city needs to take care of essential services first then use additional funds for projects that enhance the city. He did not believe the water tower painting fell into the scope of their priorities. Others agreed and no action was taken.

Several Appointments are Approved

During “mayor’s comments” on the agenda, the council voted to appoint Jennifer Yadon Perkins to the plan- ning and zoning board, replacing Sue Stivers. Bob Benningfield was reappointed to the housing board. Mary Ann Phelps was appointed to a committee that will make recommendations for the use of ARPA funding. That committee now includes Leon Lewis, Joe Willis, and Phelps.

Mayor Hoots asked Robert Flowers and Sharon Payne to serve on the ARPA funding committee with her and said they should have a report for the November meeting.

Grant Funding Sought for Body Cameras

Mayor Hoots also reported that the city is applying for a grant that would fund seven body cameras for the police department. The grant would cover 100 percent of the costs, she said. She added that she hopes to close on the purchase of property on Hudson Street next week. A grant for the purchase of the former Majestic Yachts property is expected to be released Oct. 11, she added.

Flowers asked the mayor to provide the council with a list of all the grants for which the city has applied and indicate the city’s financial responsibility should the grants be approved. Hoots said she would provide the information and added that the city did not receive a grant they requested to use for the former Foust property to develop it as a park.

The council voted to accept a low bid from Brockman Construction for $2,500 to tear down the remnants of a building on the property. Hand hewn wooden beams will be preserved, Hoots said.

Airport Board Gets Additional Funding

Rogers asked to revisit a request from the airport board to increase the city’s contribution from $9,000 to $12,000 and Rogers made a motion for the increase. The motion was approved.

Flowers asked if the city could consider opening a recycling center as it considers developing a transfer station on property the city owns on Reeves Road in the county. Hoots said they were looking into it, but it would be on a small scale.

In action taken during the meeting, the council approved a requested zone change for 610 Fairground St. from residential to commercial. The property will be used for storage units.

All council members were present for the meeting.

