City council looking into possible raise for mayor

Columbia City Council member Mark Harris asked city clerk Woody Sharpe at the council’s January meeting Tuesday to gather information from the Kentucky League of Cities on what cities similar in size to Columbia pay their mayors.

Harris would like the council to consider increasing the salary for the position of mayor and said it would have to be through two readings of an ordinance, which would need to be completed by the council’s March meeting to ensure it, if passed, go into effect following the 2022 elections.

“There is a lot that’s being done down here, and the mayor works very hard,” said Harris. “I don’t know if you realize this, but you can make more money flipping hamburgers right now than you can being mayor of Columbia. That is the truth.”

According to Sharpe, the mayor’s salary is currently $30,128.

“If you look at some of the other elected officials, it is four times what the mayor is paid. It is good to brag on folks when they work hard, but it is good to show you appreciate them, too. I believe this is a full-time job and whomever is going to be mayor should be compensated accordingly.”

The ordinance is expected to hear a first reading at the council’s February meeting and, if passed, will go in effect after the 2022 elections. Harris also asked Sharpe to check with the KLC about salaries for city council members.

Mayor Pam Hoots opened the evening Tuesday by swearing in Holly Necessary of Jamestown as the city’s newest police officer.

“We’re pleased to announce Holly Necessary was sworn in tonight. She will start work with the Columbia City Police Department on Jan. 10,” Hoots said. “We are very excited about her addition to the force and what she’s going to be able to offer to the citizens of the community. I think everybody is going to be excited about her coming aboard.”