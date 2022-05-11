City council revives sidewalk project

This story originally ran in the May 5 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454.

The Columbia City Council returned to a topic that has been discussed numerous times in recent years and voted Monday to explore funding for a sidewalk project near the school district campus.

The city will apply for a transportation grant, Mayor Pam Hoots said during the council’s regular monthly meeting.

“I spoke with people at the state, and they suggested we get the budgetary process going,” she said.

Hoots said the project would include sidewalks on Greensburg St. from the corner of Dillon St. to Country Place Apartments. She said the construction process would probably not start before school begins in the fall.

“We’re a mobile society, especially in our town,” Hoots said. “The ‘Sidewalks to Schools” project is important because you have children that walk to school every day on a heavy traffic road. For me, nothing takes precedent over the safety of a child.”

The council also gave Hoots approval to sign the city’s annual municipal aid agreement with the state. The agreement gives the city money for blacktopping area roads.

“It was $90,000 last year. This year it is $98,717. We usually do blacktops twice a year. We divide it in the fall and the spring,” Hoots said.

Roads expected to be blacktopped this spring include Trabue Street, Maple Street, Jessie Street, Hanley Lane, Sunset Acres, and the entrance to the city park on Fairgrounds Street.

In other council business:

– The council went into executive session to “deliberate on the future acquisition or sale of real property.” Hoots did not provide the general nature of the closed session. No action was taken.

– The council approved the second reading of a zoning change from general industry to public for property located at 256 Industrial Park. The property is owned by the Adair County Fair Association.

– The council voted to approve the surplus declaration of two old police cruisers, a sanitation truck and two dump trucks.

All six council members – Mark Harris, Craig Dean, Linda Waggener, Robert Flowers, Dr. Ronald Rogers and Sharon Payne – were present for the meeting.