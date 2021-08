Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that Kentucky Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week will begin Sunday as health care workers continue extraordinary efforts to treat patients during the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and record ICU admissions.

In honor of Kentucky Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week, there will be a proclamation signing by Columbia and Adair County officials Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of T.J. Health Columbia, 901 Westlake Drive, Columbia.