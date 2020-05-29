City Hall reopens to public on June 1

The City of Columbia will open to the public on a limited basis on Monday, June 1.

The following measures will be put in place.

The City Administrative Offices will be operating with 50% of the staff. They will alternate days and work remotely. The front lobby will remain closed and all visitors are to come through the back entrance of city hall. This entrance is adjacent to the city park lot and is handicapped accessible. The city continues to encourage residents to call with issues, pay online or by telephone and utilize the drop-off box for gas bills at the rear entrance. The city has installed a partition that is at the entrance to the building. All visitors will be required to use social distancing from that point. It is recommended that you wear a mask upon entering the building. Only 33% of capacity will be allowed at a time into main area. All city licensing, zoning issues, economic development and others will be done on an appointment basis.

These measures are in accordance with the guidelines for COVID-19.