City of Columbia encourages

From Mayor Pamela Hoots – The City of Columbia will have Halloween activities.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the city encourages businesses on the square to dress up and to send the pictures to the City of Columbia Municipal Government Facebook page for posting.

If businesses want to have candy available; they are to use COVID-19 guidelines for distribution.

We will have two food trucks set up in the city parking lot on the corner of Merchant and Campbellsville streets on Oct. 30. They will be there starting at lunchtime.

The Columbia City Police will release times for trick or treating soon for Saturday, Oct. 31.