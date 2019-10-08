City of Columbia hosts second food truck event

The second food truck event will be held Friday, Nov. 8, in conjunction with the To the Nines monthly event.

“The purpose of the activity is to promote downtown Columbia and to encourage people to shop local,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

Food trucks scheduled to date include: Hogan’s Hogs and Dogs of Bowling Green; Gold Star Chili of Somerset; Happy Hawg Barbeque of Russell Springs; Bobby’s World Ice Cream of Campbellsville; and Master Artisan Food Truck of Burkesville. More food trucks are anticipated.

Singing will also be scheduled.

Donations will also be accepted and will go toward funding of handicapped ramps for people in the community.