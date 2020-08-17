City of Columbia looking at a drive-through Christmas

Although the Christmas season is a few months away, the City of Columbia is looking at a possible drive-through Christmas at one of the city parks.

“We would like to know if there are businesses, individuals, organizations, or churches that would like to participate with a display,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

“We want this to be a community effort with everyone involved,” she noted. If you cannot do a display; and, would like to make a contribution to the Christmas project, you can do so.

If you do want to participate, please let city hall know at 270-384-2501.