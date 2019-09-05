City of Columbia to help sponsor community event Sept. 21

The City of Columbia is working with local churches and organizations to sponsor a day of caring for our community. It will be held on Saturday, September 21. Volunteers will meet at the city park off of Fairgrounds Street; and, will disburse from that location.

“We are extremely excited about this event,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “It is a great opportunity for our community. People from various churches will be working together on projects.”

The group will be building handicapped ramps for the disabled and elderly, trimming bushes, washing windows, and other small home projects.

The Band of Brothers from the Columbia Christian Church will be handling a project at the only still standing Rosenwald School in Adair County. Bobby Morrison will be guiding that project on this date.

If you would like to assist or if you have a project for a neighbor or friend, please contact city hall at 270-384-2501.