City takes first step to annex Pinewood Shopping Center

The Columbia City Council heard first reading of an ordinance that would annex the Pinewood Shopping Center into the city limits.

Before the ordinance could be read aloud by city attorney Derrick Helm during a special called meeting Wednesday evening, council member Dr. Ronald Rogers made a motion to table the first reading until such a time when property owners filed a request to be annexed.

Rogers later amended his motion to simply table the reading and Sharon Payne seconded the motion. Council members discussed the process they would go through to approve the annexation and the remaining council members present, Mark Harris, Craig Dean and June Parson, voted against the motion, which left the first reading in place. The city does not require a vote on a first reading; it only has to be heard.

Harris said he just returned from vacation and has not had time to hear from property owners and would like to talk with them before making any decisions. Dean said the city is growing in that direction and the area will probably be annexed at some time, but it wouldn’t necessarily have to be now.

Mayor Pam Hoots said the annexation had been requested. Following the meeting when asked who requested the annexation, Hoots said Mike Stephens made the request. Stephens is one of several people who own the majority of the property through MP&P, LLC, and Green River Medical Holdings, LLC. Mike Neal, another owner in the property, told the Community Voice recently that they have never supported being annexed into the city.

The annexation would also include medical facilities owned by Cumberland Family Medical, property where a new First and Farmers National Bank is planned for construction, and property where the Adair County Kwik Lube is located.

Shannon Sexton, one of four owners in the Kwik Lube property, told council members that they oppose annexation and believe the additional taxation would be a burden to their new business as well as for other new businesses.

Helm, the city attorney, said property owners would receive a document notifying them of the proposed annexation and they will be given at least 14 days before a second reading is scheduled.

Read more about the city council meeting in next week’s edition of the Community Voice.