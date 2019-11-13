City will begin to decorate for Christmas on Thursday

The City of Columbia will begin hanging updated Christmas decorations downtown on Thursday, Nov. 14th.

After the city received several requests for changes to the holiday decorations, a group of local volunteers took the initiative to update them this holiday season.

Donna Bryant, Sandy Conover, Luci Irvin and Pam Grant headed the project to redecorate over 70 wreaths that will hang in downtown Columbia.

The City of Columbia plans on continuing to decorate the county’s courthouse and asks drivers to be aware of city workers who will begin decorating downtown on Thursday.