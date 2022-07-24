Clara Flowers, 87, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

She was born June 8, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Earl and Jennie Vee Ewing Willis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Flowers; two grandchildren, Briceson Crawley and Mytaya Willis; one brother, Ralph Willis; and one sister, Kay Willis Scott.

She attended Jackman High School and later attended Kentucky State University. She worked at Williams Cleaners and retired from Osh Kosh B’Gosh. She accepted Christ at an early age and united with First Baptist Church where she served as president of the Usher Board and Gospel Choir, and a member of the Zion District Choir. She would lend a helping hand and was very devoted to her family.

Survivors include: one daughter – Sondra Flowers of Louisville; three sons – Charles Willis (Sheeree) of Louisville, Doug Crowley of Smyrna, Tenn., and Reggie Flowers of Louisville; stepson – James Thomas Porter of Campbellsville; three brothers – Fred Willis of Louisville, James Mac Willis of Memphis, Tenn., and Glen Willis of Sacramento, California; one sister – Earlene Thomas of Columbia; five grandchildren – C.J. Willis, Dana Taylor, Jessica Flowers, Randall Jefferson (Katie) and Angela Jefferson; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. K.F. Tuck delivering the eulogy

Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Keenan Bridgewater, Joseph Smith, Ralphie Willis, Randall Jefferson, C.J. Willis, and Yves White

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements