The Lake Cumberland District Health Department offered some clarification on WIC benefit cards.

KY WIC Participants:

Your KY State WIC office would like to clear the air about false information being seen on social media sites. Your WIC Benefits will not expire early. Keep your current eWIC card. Your current eWIC card will be used for future months WIC food benefits. If you have questions, call your local county health department or contact our KY WIC Help Desk WIC.Helpdesk@ky.gov.