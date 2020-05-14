Clayton Baker, 77, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Oneida, KY he was the son of the late Frank and Flossie Green Baker.

Mr. Baker was a mechanic and auto body repairman and loved fixing all types of cars, mowers and engines.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn Wilson Baker of Columbia; a daughter-in-law Darlene Brock Baker of Columbia; grandchildren Denver Chapman (Justin) of Columbia, Krystal Baker (John Christiansen) of North Carolina, Nequila Norris (Bobby) of Columbia and Brooklyn Bardin of Columbia; great-grandchildren Walker Chapman and Kinnley Christiansen; a sister Barbara Sue Atkins and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Robert Clayton Baker and six siblings Bill Baker, Junior Baker, Cliff Baker, Hattie Roark, Laura Sweeney and Kay Glover.

Mr. Baker chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.