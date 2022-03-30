Clayton Timothy “Tim” Compton, 65, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1956 in San Antonio, TX to the late Clayton Howard and Virginia Eileen Coleman Compton.

Tim attended the Sparksville Baptist Church, retired from SKF Industries and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a former Sparksville Little League coach and enjoyed hunting, fishing, University of Kentucky basketball and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria Buchanan Compton of Columbia, KY; two daughters, Candice Robertson (Todd) and Crystal Kingrey (Jonathan) both of Columbia, KY; six grandchildren, Abagail Robertson Fleming (Ethan), Riley Robertson, Annabelle Robertson, Benjamin Kingrey, Beckham Kingrey and Beatrice Kingrey; a great granddaughter, Evelyn Fleming; two brothers, Mark Compton (Debbie) of Edmonton, KY and Daniel Compton (Mary) of Lacy Lakeview, TX; and a special friend and cousin Ernie Wagoner of Glasgow, KY.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Sparksville Baptist Church with military honors provided by VFW Post 6097 and cremation to follow the services. Interment of the remains will be held at a later date at the Moore Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Sparksville Baptist Church.

Bro. Darrell Landis will be officiating and honorary pallbearers will be Todd Robertson, Jonathon Kingrey, Benjamin Kingrey, Ernie Wagoner, Beckham Kingrey, Nathan Compton and Riley Robertson.