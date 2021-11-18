Clifton Price, 73, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 19, 1947, in Green County, to the late Ernest and Doris Gowen Price, and was employed by Campbellsville Industries. He enjoyed pistol target shooting and attended the National Shooting Championship every year.

Survivors include: wife – Penny Stotts Price of Campbellsville; children – Regina (Weldon) Herron of Knifley, Angela (Brian) Mattingly, Brian (Karen) Price of Green County, Amanda Netto of Elizabethtown, Scott Price of Campbellsville, Billy (Shannon) York of Lebanon, and Bobby York of Campbellsville; sisters – Jane (Melvin) Hall, Sherri (Johnnie) Rainwater and Pamela (Donald) Colvin all of Campbellsville; and eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren

Funeral service – Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. (Central Time) at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. Burial in Antioch Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Weldon Herron, Brian Mattingly, Michael Stotts, Dale Fair, Billy Blakeman, and Rick Moon

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

