Clifton “Wayne” Burton, 83, of Columbia died Monday, June 01, 2020 at his residence. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Carl & Altha Lorena Pyles Burton.

Mr. Burton was a member of the Purdy Separate Baptist Church and a Separate Baptist minister in the area. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

Survivors include his wife Alice Feese Burton of Columbia; two sons Daniel Burton (Crystal) and Timothy Burton both of Columbia; three grandsons Devin (Haley), Samuel and Christopher Burton; a great-granddaughter Amelya Burton; three brothers Toon (Ethel), Mick (Nancy) and Ralph (Peggy) Burton; two sisters Frankie Hatch (Marvin) and Gail Camfield (Randy); several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Keven Burton and a sister JoAnn Burton.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Bro. Ritchie Curtis and Bro. Jamie Bryant will be officiating and pallbearers will be Christopher, Samuel, Devin, Adam and Mike Burton and Barry McGaha.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines.