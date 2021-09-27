Colin Ashley Wolford, of Columbia, died on his 49th birthday on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Almon and Cleda Carter Wolford. Colin was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and an Air Force Veteran, serving in Desert Storm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Sample.

Survivors include: wife – Shawna Dudley Wolford of Columbia; children – Leslie and her husband Josh Derman, Austin Wolford and Brinley Wolford all of Columbia; grandchild – Kyler Derman; brother – Cody Wolford of Columbia; sisters – Tammy Zavalija and Marissa Holmes-Trent, both of Columbia; sister-in-law – Kim Sample; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass – Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Father Patrick Dolan officiating, with burial in Wolford Family Cemetery.There will be NO VISITATION before the Mass.

Casket Bearers: Doug Thiery, Scott Harris, Dustin Harris, David Holmes, David Powell, and Matt Arsaga.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements