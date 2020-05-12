News from Campbellsville University

For more information contact: Ariel C. Emberton, (270) 789-5324, acemberton@campbellsville.edu

Colin Coy named Mr. Campbellsville in Honors and Awards Day video

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (05/12/2020) Colin Coy, a senior of Cynthiana, Ky., was named Mr. Campbellsville University 2020 by Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University, during the Honors and Awards Day video released May 2.

Mr. Campbellsville University is awarded to someone who best represents the university based on scholarship, leadership, character and potential for success.

Coy committed to Campbellsville University in the spring of 2016 with the intent to wrestle. His collegiate wrestling career was cut short due to an injury but he remained steadfast in his studies and involvement on campus.

Coy served as a Resident Assistant (RA) in Broadway Hall for Campbellsville University’s residence life.

“Colin used his faith in Christ, positive outlook, intelligence, commitment and determination to serve those students he resided with and to be a positive role model for all those who interacted with him,” Carter said.

“Colin is one of the nicest people to ever wear a Tiger wrestling uniform,” Franky James, wrestling coach at Campbellsville University, said.

“He takes pride in being a Tiger and always made himself available to help with anything the team needed. Colin was the ultimate team player and one of the best teammates you could ask for. He genuinely cares for others, and he will be very successful in the next chapter of life.”

Elijah Coffey, assistant director of residence life, said, “Colin is the type of person that always gives 100%. I was consistently amazed at his ability to talk to everyone regardless of their interests and beliefs. Colin was able to connect with people and did so with a genuine and sincere heart.”

Andrew Vaughn, resident director, said he thoroughly enjoyed his time working with Colin. “I came to know him as a truly valuable asset to the Broadway Hall team. He is honest, dependable and incredibly hard working. Beyond that, he has been an impressive RA who is always helping others,” Vaughn said.

Those who worked with Coy said he is a joy and a true team player. He always manages to foster positivity in his residence halls and brings the best out of the students he is serving.

Coy is a May 2020 graduate and obtained a Bachelor of Science in English with an economics minor.

He is the son of Tim and May Coy of Cynthiana, Ky.

The awards ceremony can be found on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2z5UWp4 or on WLCU’s Facebook page.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,900 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville. Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.

View Online: http://campbellsville.meritpages.com/news/Colin-Coy-named-Mr-Campbellsville-in-Honors-and-Awards-Day-video/15539