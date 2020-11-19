Columbia City Hall wants local letters to Santa

From Mayor Pam Hoots: Send your letters for Christmas to City Hall. In a news release this week from the City of Columbia, they are requesting letters to Santa Claus from local children be sent to their office.

“Letters to Santa Claus will be accepted beginning the week following Thanksgiving,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. All letters will be responded to by “Santa’s elves,” in time for the holidays.

Each letter much have an appropriate name and address so that they mail can be delivered to the child.

“We hope that this will bring a bit of Christmas cheer to the local children in our community,” said Hoots.

The letter should be addressed to: Santa Claus, City of Columbia, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728. Each letter should have a name and return address to be responded to from Santa Claus.

Letters should be sent starting Monday, Nov. 30.