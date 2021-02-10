Columbia city officials visit Summit Manor

Several local Columbia city officials presented balloons and teddy bears for residents to personnel at Summit Manor on Bomar Heights Tuesday. Involved in the project were: Mayor Pamela Hoots, city council member Sharon Payne, Brandy Burress, Hailey Birdwell, police chief Jason Cross, incoming police chief Jr. Murphy, Shawn White with the city gas department, Summit Manor Administrator Lawrence Brown, Craig Lasley with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, police sergeant Charles Greer, and SRO officer John Harris.