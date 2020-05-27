Columbia makes it into top ten in Main Street Contest

Columbia has been named one of the top ten in America’s Main Street contest. According to the website, “These Main Streets represent the best in the country but only one will be chosen as the grand prize winner.”

Others in the top ten include: Chattahoochee, Florida; Bedford, Pennsylvania; Emporia, Kansas; Hope, Arkansas; Homer, Louisiana; Macon, Georgia; Osborne, Kansas; Snohomish, Washington; and, Sykesville, Maryland.

The contest is sponsored through Independent We Stand, which states it is to inspire small business owners to discover their local roots and to help consumers understand the importance of supporting them.

Columbia is the only town in Kentucky in the contest.

“We appreciate the support of the community,” stated Mayor Pamela Hoots. The contest will conclude next week.