Columbia man arrested after altercation and vehicle chase

Last Thursday, the Columbia Police Department was dispatched to an altercation on Jamestown St. near the intersection of Gaston Ave. The caller advised Adair 911 that a pickup truck was behind another vehicle, chasing it into town and ramming it from behind.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male and female near the parking lot of Tractor Supply and initiated contact.

A witness also showed and provided officers with video footage they had taken during the altercation. The male subject was placed into custody.

Michael Taylor, 56, of Columbia, was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

Officer Joey Keith was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Holly Necessary and Chief Jr. Murphy.

Submitted by Adam Cravens PIO