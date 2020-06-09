Columbia man arrested for assault on law enforcement and drug charge

The Columbia Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Carrie Bolin Drive on Monday evening, June 8, to assist with a person who had possibly overdosed and was being combative with family.

Upon arrival, contact was made with a violent male under the influence. While trying to maintain control, the subject threw a table at the responding officer before other officers came on scene and assisted gaining control of the individual.

Once the individual was subdued, an Adair County Sheriff Deputy rode in the ambulance to TJ Health Columbia for the safety of Adair County EMS.

After being medically released from the ER, Raheem Lotts, 24, of Columbia was charged with resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; and assault 3rd degree on law enforcement, a class D felony.

Officer Ethan Pike was the arresting officer and he was assisted by other members of The Columbia Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.