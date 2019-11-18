Columbia man arrested on domestic violence charges

On Saturday Nov. 16, Columbia Police officers responded to an active domestic at the T and C apartment complex on Russell Road just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the apartment as well as visible marks on a female victim within the residence. The male perpetrator attempted to become combative with arresting officers before being taken into custody.

William Gordon Cravens, 47, a current Columbia resident, is facing multiple charges including menacing, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment of police officers 2nd degree, assault 4th degree domestic violence with minor injury and assault 3rd degree of a police officer.

Officer Adam Cravens was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by officers Drew Conn and Jordan Dean.