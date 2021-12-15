Columbia man arrested on drug charges

Noah Dial, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after Adair County Sheriff’s deputies executed a probation and parole warrant at a residence on Grissom Street in Columbia.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene after receiving complaints Dial had been in engaged in drug trafficking, and that he was currently at the address.

Dial was found in the basement upon searching, as were methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone pills, scales, syringes and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also recovered multiple firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun. He is a convicted felon.

Dial was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on the following charges: trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, first degree; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and probation violation warrant for failure to appear .