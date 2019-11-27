Columbia man arrested on methamphetamine charge

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Columbia Police officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of HWY 55 and HWY 551.

During the duration of the stop, a search was conducted which yielded the discovery of suspected methamphetamine which the passenger of the vehicle had attempted to conceal in their food within a takeout box.

Stephon Boyd, 29, of Columbia was taken into custody and has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine over two grams, a class C felony.

The driver of the vehicle, Sierra Miller, 25, of Columbia was cited and released for traffic offenses.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by officer Drew Conn.