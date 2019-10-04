Columbia man arrested on outstanding warrants, possession of narcotics

FROM COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT: (Oct. 3, 2019) Just before noon officers arrived at a residence on Bomar Heights to attempt to locate an individual with multiple drug-related outstanding warrants from Adair and Russell counties. The person was located within the premises hiding in a closet and taken into custody. After apprehension, the individual was found to be in possession of narcotics.

William Miller, 28, of Columbia has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. Columbia Police officer Drew Conn was the arresting officer. He was assisted by Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cross.

Miller’s warrants included a drug court violation in Adair County and a warrant of indictment for possession of methamphetamine from Russell County.