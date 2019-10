The Adair County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic assault that took place around the 2300 Block of Russell Road on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. A 42 year old female was assaulted, which caused multiple facial fracture

injuries. Upon investigation, Derek W. Brown, 30, of Columbia was charged and arrested for assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence.

Brown was lodged in Adair County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing by Deputy Derek Padgett.