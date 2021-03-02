Columbia man dies in local collision

Ryan Scott Banks, 36, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after being involved in a collision between the Honda ATV he was operating and a 2002 Ford Explorer.

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and deputy Justin Cross responded to a call Monday afternoon of a collision on Burton Garmon Road, five miles north of Columbia. On arrival, they found that a Ford SUV had collided head on with a Honda 4-wheeler.

Preliminary investigations show Banks was operating the ATV south on Burton Garmon Road with his son, Nathan Banks, 13, of Columbia. Ryan Banks collided with the Ford Explorer operated by Wanda Wallace, 27, of Columbia. She was traveling north.

Ryan Banks was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, while his son, Nathan, was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky where he is listed in serious condition. Ryan Banks was not wearing a helmet, his son was.

Wallace, along with passengers in her car, received minor injuries and were not transported for treatment.

Sheriff Brockman is leading the investigation. Deputy Cross and officers from the KSP assisted at the scene. The were helped by Adair EMS, Air Evac and the Columbia Fire Department.