Columbia man facing felony charges

Brandon Jones, 35, of Columbia is facing several charges, including felonies, after an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

In December, the sheriff’s department initiated an investigation into the theft of personal identification information, including social security number, of an Adair County resident.

The deputies worked with credit card companies to identify retailers where the card was used. After reviewing video footage from the retailers, the deputies were able to identify Jones as the person using the card.

A warrant was sworn out for his arrest.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, the sheriff’s office received information as to where Jones might be and deputies Brandon Hitch, Derek Padgett and Josh Durbin began a search approximately 10 miles east of Columbia, in the Sano community.

Around 1 a.m., the deputies approached a residence, but started the pursuit of a vehicle that fled from the residence upon their arrival. Jones was later apprehended on Free Union Road, near the Russell County line.

Jones, currently in the Adair County Jail, was arrested on warrants and additional charges stemming from the chase.

He is being charged with theft of identity, felony; fleeing and evading police, first degree, felony; possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first degree, felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, felony; reckless driving, wanton endangerment, second degree, felony; disregarding a stop sign, failure to illuminate headlights, and criminal littering.

Sheriff Josh Brockman assisted the deputies on scene and the investigation continues.