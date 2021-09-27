Columbia man facing multiple charges

Jeremy Ferrell of Columbia was arrested on several charges Friday morning, including for promotion of contraband.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a residence on Royal Oaks, just outside the city limits early Friday morning. Upon arrival, officers found Ferrell trying to hide behind the trailer’s underpinning.

Ferrell, while talking with officers, gave them two different names as well as two different social security numbers. He was also determined to be intoxicated and was placed into custody. While being booked, he was found to be concealing loose prescription medication.

Ferrell, 36, has been charged with giving officers false identifying information, public intoxication, and was additionally charged with promoting contraband, first degree.

Trevor Foster was the arresting officer and was assisted by officer Justin Cross.