Police say Columbia man flees after causing accident, arrested later

The Columbia Police Department responded to a hit and run three vehicle collision on Jamestown Street Monday evening. The accident occurred when Cheyayne Coffey, 25, of Columbia had stopped her 2013 GMC Terrain waiting to turn on Montgomery Street at which time a teal 1996 Toyota Corolla failed to stop and contacted with a 2008 Ford Fusion operated by Brandon Bair, 18, also of Columba who was stopped behind Coffey.

The impact sent Bair’s vehicle into Coffey’s causing damage to both automobiles. The operator of the Corolla did not stop and fled the scene.

The Corolla was later located parked and abandoned at the Jim Blair Center. According to law enforcement, contact was made the same evening with Austin Arnold, 19, of Columbia who was confirmed as the driver at the time of the accident. Arnold was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid.

Officer Adam Cravens was the investigating Officer of the accident.