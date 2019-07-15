Columbia man found unresponsive, arrested for public intoxication

On Saturday, July 13, City of Columbia police officers responded to a report of a male subject unresponsive behind the wheel of a red Chevrolet at Dollar General on highway south 55.

Upon arrival, the subject was awakened and briefly checked out by Adair EMS on scene.

On site investigation led to finding digital scales, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, a number of pills located on subjects person and a large amount of cash.

Austin Coomer, 20, of Columbia was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana first offense, all misdemeanors and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree drug unspecified, a felony.

Officer Drew Conn was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by officer Anthony Darnell.