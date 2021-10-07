Columbia man indicted by federal grand jury

Bowling Green – A federal grand jury in Louisville, returned an indictment on October 5, 2021, charging a Columbia, KY man with distributing greater than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on September 10, 2021, Trey Williams, 25, of Columbia, KY, sold approximately six pounds of crystal methamphetamine to another person. The sale price was $23,300.00. Following the sale, FBI and local law enforcement conducted surveillance at the apartments where the drug deal took place. Law enforcement was able to locate Williams and arrested him.

Williams is charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance. He is scheduled for arraignment on October 27, 2021 before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Williams is currently in federal custody. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI, Kentucky State Police, and the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office is prosecuting the case.