Columbia Pharmacy to have ribbon cutting

Ribbon Cutting

Tuesday, July 14 at noon, at Columbia Pharmacy located at 803 Burkesville St. across from the Post Office.

Come join Matt Jackson, Britt Jackson and David Bowman for a bite to eat and participate in their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting. Just enter through the front door. Prizes will be given away. Visit them on Facebook to learn more.

For the health of our community, we will be following CDC guidelines of social distancing and please wear a mask.

Hope to See you there!

(Our next ribbon cutting is scheduled for July 22, 2PM at Southern Nest Realty.)