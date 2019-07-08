Columbia places new flag at Jackman School

The City of Columbia placed a new flag at the site of the former Jackman School in Columbia on Wednesday. The school was one of the five locations of the Rosenwald Grant schools in the county.

This was the only site for high school for African Americans in Adair and surrounding counties until integration.

The school was named for P. Hiram Jackman, who was born a slave, was a Baptist minister, Civil War veteran, and was one of the first to be involved in education.

Attending were Lillie Duvall, who attended the school during high school, Billy Wheat, Rev. Bobby Bowe, Bonita Lasley, Sylvia White and Mayor Pamela Hoots.

“We are honored to be a part of this presentation,” said Hoots. “The historical significance of this site to our community is very important.”