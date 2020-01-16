Columbia Police and KSP apprehend out-of-state fugitive

In the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 15, officers received information that an Alabama man with felony probation violation warrants had been staying in the former Creek View Trailer Park off of Fairground Street.

Officers made contact with a tenant at Edna Drive who allowed officers to search his residence. Thomas Howell, 23, of Coker, Alabama was found in a back room hiding under a bed and placed into custody without incident.

Howell is currently being held in Adair Regional Jail awaiting extradition.

Columbia Police Officer Evan Burton was the serving officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Jordan Dean and Kentucky State Trooper Levi Scott.