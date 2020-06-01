Columbia Police Department’s K-9 Gunner dies over the weekend

According to Columbia Police – It is with a heavy heart The Columbia Police wish to inform the community K9-Unit Gunner passed away on Saturday, May 30 after being rushed to the veterinarian for a sudden medical emergency.

Gunner served with CPD for two years and was a highly dependable unit, but more importantly a member of our family.

The body of work accomplished with the assistance of Gunner speaks for itself as he served our community with Columbia/Adair’s ongoing drug problem. He was skilled in narcotics detection, tracking and patrol. His drive and determination was unmatched, and he will be missed.