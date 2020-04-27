Columbia Public Square Named Quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets Contest

in Celebration of Small Business During COVID-19 Crisis

Support the Public Square of Columbia by Voting Today from the Safety of Your Home

Columbia, Kentucky —The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, announces the quarterfinalists, including Public Square of Columbia, in the 2020 “America’s Main Streets” contest. As the lifeblood of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place. Ensuring the survival and vitality of our Main Streets is important now more than ever before, as many across the country stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Independent We Stand invites the public to take action and play a role in the survival of Main Streets by voting online for their favorite quarterfinalist and moving a deserving Main Street one step closer to the cash grand prize of $25,000.

The public square in Columbia is an historical aspect of our community. There are numerous aspects about the town that are unique to its significance. The downtown area has been revitalizing with numerous businesses moving to the area. An event, To The Nines, has been implemented through the local Chamber of Commerce, to bring focus to the downtown area.

“We are very pleased with the response from our community in reference to the America’s Main Street Contest,” said Pamela Hoots, Mayor. “We love Columbia; and, know many others do also.”

The City of Columbia’s nomination of the Public Square was the only one from the State of Kentucky in the quarterfinals.

More than 616,000 total votes were cast for 160 entrants during the nominations phase. The 2020 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

Semifinalist voting begins April 27 at MainStreetContest.com and runs through May 24.

The top 10 semifinalists will be announced May 25. The winner of the 2020 “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced June 2 followed by a “Main Streets Make Us Better” celebration planned to occur on or near the Fourth of July, when the winner will announce how the prize money will be used.

Additional contest prizes include:

STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the U.S.

Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree

Free One Day Downtown Assessment from Flip This Town

Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree

PPG Paints $500 shopping spree

Public relations and social media recognition

A special plaque for the winner to proudly display

For more information on the Public Square in Columbia visit: the City of Columbia’s Facebook page at City of Columbia, Municipal Government.

Presenting Sponsor:

STIHL Inc., America’s number-one selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment*, is the founding sponsor of Independent We Stand and the presenting sponsor of America’s Main Streets contest. The company follows a unique distribution strategy in the handheld outdoor power equipment industry, choosing never to sell products at big box stores, but instead remain loyal to its 9,000+ authorized local STIHL Dealers nationwide.

Supporting Sponsors:

About Columbia, Kentucky.

Columbia, Kentucky, is situated in south-central Kentucky. It is a rural community surrounded by agricultural farming land. They have a historical downtown area; with a local walking tour available of sites and buildings with historical significance.

About Independent We Stand

Independent We Stand is a nationwide movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally owned status while educating consumers about the importance and strong economic benefits of supporting them. The Independent We Stand movement is sponsored by STIHL Inc. STIHL products are sold through more than 9,000 authorized local STIHL Dealers from coast to coast – not big box stores. Associate sponsors include Nationwide Marketing Group, PPG Paints and Do it Best Corp.

*”Number one selling brand” is based on syndicated Irwin Broh Research as well as independent consumer research of 2009-2019 U.S. sales and market share data for the gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment category combined sales to consumers and commercial landscapers.