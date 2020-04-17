Columbia vying for $25K Cash Prize in National Contest Recognizing America’s Main Streets

Columbia, Kentucky.—On February 24, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked-off its fifth annual America’s Main Streets contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. The Public Square in Columbia is among this year’s nominees.

“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest gives small business owners the opportunity to share their Main Street stories nationwide”, says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. “But we know it takes a community to make that possible, so we’re inviting consumers to help recognize their favorite businesses.”

“The small business community is important to Columbia. We realize the importance that they play in our economy; and, want to support their continued growth,” said Pamela Hoots, Mayor.

The first round of voting in the contest began as soon as the Public Square in Columbia was nominated and runs through April 19. All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.

The winner will be announced on June 2.

For more information, please visit the City of Columbia Municipal Government Facebook page.