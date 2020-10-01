Columbia woman arrested after traffic stop at bypass

Columbia, KY (November 1, 2020) – On Sept.29, 2019 at approximately 10:55 a.m. Trooper Dean Lunz was patrolling on the Columbia Bypass when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford Focus for a traffic violation.

Lunz made contact with the driver, Rebekah Devore, 38, of Columbia. Devore had an active arrest warrant from Indiana. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Lunz located several small bags of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and a pistol. Devore was arrested and charged with careless driving, improper equipment, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > (> 2 grams of methamphetamine enhancement), possession of marijuana (enhancement), DUI 2nd (aggravated circumstance) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Devore was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.