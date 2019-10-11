Columbia woman arrested for meth charges

Columbia Police Officers arrested an Columbia woman on Oct. 10 around 9 p.m. in connection with a drug investigation that began on Oct. 6.

Alexandria Foster, 25, of Columbia was taken into custody from her residence on Burkesville Street and faces one charge of possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, a class D felony.

The investigation began on Oct. 6, when Foster, who at the time was working at a local care facility as a CNA, was found by employees to have been in possession of a small baggie containing a white powder substance.

Foster was drug tested and her employment was subsequently terminated from the facility.

Officers were called and began an investigation which also utilized K9 Unit Gunner and his handler officer John Dial.

After a brief investigation, officer Adam Cravens signed a warrant of arrest on Foster and later was her arresting officer.

He was assisted at the time of the arrest by officer Jamie Cole and deputy Josh Durbin.

There is also currently a separate case with Foster with The Cabinet for Health and Family Services.