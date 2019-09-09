Columbia woman charged with hit and run, DUI second offense

Officers responded with Adair EMS to a hit and run collision on Jamestown Street in the vicinity of United Citizens Bank on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

The accident occurred when a red 2012 Ford Fusion failed to stop behind a blue 2010 Subaru Forester which was waiting in line with traffic flow.

The operator of the Fusion, after making contact, pulled around the Forester and continued on Jamestown Street, westbound towards the Public Square. The vehicle was observed by witnesses pulling into Southern Adair Auto Sales at the bottom of Jamestown Hill and was quickly located as well as operator.

Yvonda Popplewell, 35, of Columbia was identified by other witnesses who were on scene of the collision and taken into custody. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid as well as operating on a DUI suspended license 2nd offense.

The operator of the Forester and a six-year-old passenger were checked by Adair EMS and released.

Officer Adam Cravens was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Jordan Dean as well as officers with probation and parole.