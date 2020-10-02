Columbia woman flown out after crash in Campbellsville

According to Campbellsville Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:08 A.M. EDT Campbellsville Police responded to the intersection of US 68 (Broadway), KY 210, and KY 55 in reference to an automobile collision with injuries.

After an investigation, it was determined that a 2016 Ford Fusion operated by Ryan A. Benningfield, 26, of Campbellsville struck a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by Travis Boyette, 31, of Vine Grove, causing the Boyette vehicle to overturn.

Mr. Boyette along with his passenger Sandra Anstead, 36, of Columbia were both transported to Taylor Regional Hospital by Campbellsville Taylor County EMS. Ms. Anstead was then flown to the University of Louisville Hospital. Benningfield was not injured.